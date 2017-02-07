New Sony smartphone camera comes with built-in DRAM, promises 1,000fps slow-moPocket-lint
- New sensor with DRAM layer
- 19.3-megapixel images
- Up to 4K at 60fps video
Sony has developed a new CMOS camera sensor for phones that could revolutionise smartphone photography.
It works like sensors in its dedicated cameras, with DRAM built in as a third layer on top of the conventional two-layer stacked image sensor. This allows it to process images at far greater speeds than other smartphone sensors.
As a result, the new Sony sensor can capture stills of fast moving objects with less focal plane distortion. It is also capable of recording super slow motion video at up to a staggering 1,000 frames per second.
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Next Sony Xperia flagship might not be at MWC 2017 after all
The first feature reduces focal plane distortion because it is able to capture a still image of 19.3-megapixels at 1/120 second - approximately four times faster than other smartphone sensors. This means each pixel line is read more quickly and therefore renders more accurately.
The second feature can record 1080p video at a maximum of 1,000fps, which produces some incredible slow-mo effects.
The sensor itself has an effective pixel count of 5520 x 3840 (21.2-megapixels), but still images are shot at 19.3-megapixels in 4:3, 17.1-megapixels in 16:9.
It can shoot video up to 4K (3840 x 2160) at 60fps.
We expect to see it implemented on a Sony phone sometime this year although this month's Mobile World Congress will likely come too soon. We also believe Sony will sell the sensor to other manufacturers as is the norm.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
New Sony smartphone camera comes with built-in DRAM, promises 1,000fps slow-mo
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- New Sony smartphone camera comes with built-in DRAM, promises 1,000fps slow-mo
- These amazing Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders give us our clearest look at Samsung's next flagship
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- LG teases LG G6 bezel-less phone in official MWC 2017 event invite
- Samsung Galaxy A5 review: Premium feel at a mid-range price
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- LG G6: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- LG G6 will launch in the US a month after going on sale in South Korea
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: What's the rumoured difference?
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- New Sony smartphone camera comes with built-in DRAM, promises 1,000fps slow-mo
- These amazing Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders give us our clearest look at Samsung's next flagship
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- LG teases LG G6 bezel-less phone in official MWC 2017 event invite
- Samsung Galaxy A5 review: Premium feel at a mid-range price
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Logitech Brio is the world's first 4K webcam
- Apple's rumoured AR smart glasses might finally debut this summer
- Audi MMI explored: A deep dive into Audi's in-car infotainment systems
Comments