Official: LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are Google's first Android Wear 2.0 watches

Google and LG have officially announced the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style, a pair of new devices designed in collaboration to showcase Android Wear 2.0.

Android Wear 2.0 was first announced at Google I/O in May 2016, but its official announcement has followed almost a year later, alongside the launch of these two new devices.

Google confirmed to us that it worked closely with LG in designing these new watches, so they're probably as close to a Nexus watch as you'll get – and that was how these watches where first seen when they leaked.

The LG Watch Sport is very much the hero device, fully-loaded with an LTE connection, meaning you don't need your phone on to use it, as well as NFC, enabling mobile payments through Android Pay, and linked to the bottom button.

The sporty watch also offers GPS and a heart rate sensor on the rear, with a full suite of fitness features accessed via the top hardware button.

But the star of the show is the digital crown on the side that supports Android Wear's new rotational input controls. This means you can scroll through menus, turn your Nest up and down and so on, bringing a more visceral experience that the previous touch options.

The second device is slimmer and smaller, designed to give you a smartwatch experience but in a more subtle way. There's no GPS, NFC or LTE and there's no heart rate monitor either: the Watch Style is about giving you the core Android Wear 2.0 experience, with that central digital crown.

What the LG Watch Style does offer, however, is changeable watch straps. Coming with a leather strap as standard, you'll be able to switch it out in seconds if you want a different look.

Both watches benefit from a fully-round display, with no flat tyres to be found. The new Android Wear 2.0 software also brings Google Assistant, completely revamped watch faces with complications, rotational input through the crown, quick replies on messages and a whole lot more.

The LG Watch Sport will cost $349; the LG Watch Style will cost $249. Both will be available from Best Buy, Google, AT&T and Verizon from 10 February in the USA.

The watches will also be available in Canada, Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, UAE and UK soon.

The Android Wear 2.0 update for existing devices will be available from 15 February.