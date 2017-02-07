Logitech Brio is the world's first 4K webcam

We haven't reviewed an external webcam here at Pocket-lint since 2013, but Logitech believes there's still a market for them. If you're someone who does still use one, whether it be for live-streaming videos, vloggers, YouTube or the like, then Logitech's latest may peak your interest. The Brio is the world's first 4K external webcam with Logitech's own RightLight 3 with HDR and 5x digital zoom, and supports Windows Hello facial recognition secure login.

The HDR capabilities of the Brio allow the camera to adjust itself depending on lighting conditions, whether they be low or bright, to deliver the best possible performance. You can also choose between 65, 78 and 90 degree fields of view to "ensure the camera is focused only on the area you want others to see" - interpret that as you will - and the lens technology inside the camera promises to offer fast autofocus and precise colour balance and detail

With BRIO, our goal was to create an elegantly designed, feature-packed webcam that anyone who is the slightest bit serious about video quality will want,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It’s truly an unparalleled webcam experience, whether you’re using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K.”

The Logitech Brio 4K webcam is available now for £209.