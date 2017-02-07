These amazing Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus renders give us our clearest look at Samsung's next flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been subject to numerous leaks and rumours over the past few months. Over that time we've learnt more and more about what it will look like and what features it will come with.

Usually reliable tipster @OnLeaks has teamed up with GearIndia to produce a stunning set of rendered images of both phones, along with a video to show them off in all their glory. Both will sport a metal and glass build with the S8 featuring a 5.7in screen and a 6.2in for the S8 Plus. However, as we've heard before, the actual size of the phones won't be much different to their S7 and S7 Edge predecessors because the screen will take up much more real estate than before.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are said to come with the iris scanner security feature that launched with the now-deceased Galaxy Note 7, a USB Type-C port for charging and 3.5mm headphone port. We've recently seen schematic drawings that showed a fingerprint scanner mounted next to the camera on the back of the phone, and that feature has been included with these renders.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new flagship device either at the end of March or in mid-April at an event in New York City.