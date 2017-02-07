Morgan made a £6,662 kid version of its all-electric EV3 vehicle

Less than a year after unveiling the three-wheel, all-electric EV3, British car company Morgan has announced a version for kids.

Morgan's first all-electric vehicle -- which launched last year with a 62bhp electric motor fed by lithium ion batteries, allowing it to go 0-62mph in eight seconds -- has a top speed of 115mph and a range of 150 miles. But enough about that £25,950 retro-looking ride; Morgan owners can now buy the matching £6,662 EV3 Junior to essentially get their kids hooked on a zero-emissions lifestyle too.

The EV3 Junior is a smaller version of the EV3. It has a 10-mile range and a top speed of 10 miles per hour, making it a lot like Radio Flyer’s $500 Tesla Model S. It's made of carbon fiber and features a wooden dashboard and hand-stitched leather. It also offers suspension and headlights. Morgan actually advertises that each car can be custom built to order, which explains that hefty price tag.

The Morgan EV3 Junior looks like something out of the past with those thin wheels mounted on that round edged bonnet. It can be purchased from the Morgan online shop or from Morgan official dealerships and the factory shop in Malvern Link, UK.