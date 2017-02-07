LG teases LG G6 flagship phone in official MWC 2017 event invite

LG has sent out media invites to the unveiling of its upcoming flagship.

The company's invitation for a 26 February event puts the the LG G6's big screen front and center -- or rather to the left -- with words like "Big Screen That Fits" sprawled across the top and a sketch of a large-screen device appearing small enough to fit in a hand placed on the right. We also see grids and dashes all over. The screen, sketch, and grids each indicate the phone should launch with minimal bezels.

We're sure other clues are embedded in the invitation. There are three parallel diagonal lines going through the phone, and there are circles emphasising the four corners of the phone. It's unclear what they represent, but feel free to let us know in the comments what you think. One thing is for sure: The LG G6 is officially coming, will debut in Barcelona, and it'll have a big screen with little to no bezels.

LG is also expected to ditch the modular strategy it introduced with the LG G5. The new phone will presumably be made of metal and glass and is thought to feature a 5.7-inch display. The LG G6 is also rumored to pack in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821, rather than the 835, as Samsung is reportedly hogging all those chipsets for its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for other rumours.

LG's event will take place at Mobile World Congress, and Pocket-lint CNET will be there to bring you the latest as it happens.