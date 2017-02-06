LG G6 will launch in the US a month after going on sale in South Korea

LG G6 will launch in the US a month after going on sale in South KoreaThe Verge
If you live in the US and want the upcoming LG G6, we now know exactly when you can get it.
After debuting at Mobile World Congress on 16 February, LG’s next flagship smartphone will go on sale in the US on 7 April, according to VentureBeat, which also said the phone will first launch in South Korea on 9 March. There's no word yet on when it'll arrive in the UK or Europe.
As for the phone itself, LG is expected to ditch the modular strategy it introduced with the LG G5 in 2016. It will also be made of metal and glass and will feature a 5.7-inch display with minimal bezels. The LG G6 is also rumored to pack in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821, rather than the 835 chipset, as Samsung is reportedly hogging all those for its upcoming Galaxy S8.
For more LG G6 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round up. We will be at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month to bring you all the confirmed details as they're announced.
