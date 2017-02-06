TomTom Touch Cardio is an entry-level fitness tracker that covers the basics

TomTom Sports has announced its second fitness wearable, the Touch Cardio, it joins the TomTom Touch with Body Composition. This new model has been designed and priced to make it more accessible to more people and to encourage healthy lifestyles.

he Touch Cardio can measure your heart rate, track the number of steps you take, calories burned, sleep and active time. It's essentially a stripped back version the Touch with Body Composition. That model can measure your fat and muscle percentage, on top of the features covered by the Touch Cardio.

However, the Touch Cardio shares the same slim design, OLED display and 24/7 monitoring, the only real difference is the loss of the silver touch button from the Body Composition version. From our time with the TomTom Touch, we found the basic fitness tracking functions to perform relatively well, our only real niggles with it were the design and the fact it was a less intuitive to use than the Fitbit Charge 2.

The TomTom Touch Cardio can also be used for basic smartwatch functions, such as notifying you of incoming calls and messages on the display. All the activity data it collects is synced to the accompanying TomTom Sports app where you can view your progress, activity trends and comparisons, along with sharing your data with other users.

When we last used the TomTom Sports app, we found it to be too tricky to use and not as user-friendly as the competition. Thankfully it's had a complete redesign now, so we look forward to trying it out in its new guise.

The TomTom Touch Cardio will be available from March for £89.99, some £40 cheaper than the Touch with Body Composition.