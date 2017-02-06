Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8 Plus: What's the rumoured difference?

Samsung is rumoured to be announcing the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship smartphones at the end of March, with reports suggesting they will go on sale in April.

The two devices have leaked aplenty over the last few months, giving us a strong indication as to what we can expect. Here is the difference between the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus based on the rumours and speculation.

Same design expected

S8 Plus will be the larger device

Slim bezels, no home button and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor reported

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are both rumoured to feature similar designs, though as you might expect based on the suggested names, the Plus should be a larger version of the standard device.

Both are reported to offer very slim bezels surrounding their displays, no home button on the front and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to the right of the camera lens. They are also both expected to retain the headphone jack.

It is thought the two devices will continue with the metal and glass sandwich design, but both are expected to have dual-edged displays, rather than one flat model and one curved model as was the case with the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Despite the reported increase in screen sizes over their predecessors, the S8 and S8 Plus are both expected to feature the exact same width dimensions to the S7 and S7 edge, putting them at 69.6mm and 72.6mm, respectively. We can also expect IP68 waterproofing on both.

S8 expected to have 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch display

S8 Plus rumoured to have 6.2-inch display

Both said to retain Quad HD, Super AMOLED

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is claimed to be coming with a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch display, while the S8 Plus is said to be featuring a 6.2-inch screen.

Both are rumoured to be curved this time round and it is thought they will both offer a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90 per cent. Some rumours suggested resolution might increase, though it is more widely thought the two devices will retain the Quad HD Super AMOLED screens but offer improvements on the S7.

Due to the size difference however and if the rumours are true, the Galaxy S8 will have a sharper display on paper, with either a pixel density of 506ppi or 515ppi compared to the 474ppi of the S8 Plus.

12MP Duo Pixel rear camera reported for both S8 and S8 Plus

8MP front-facing camera for both rumoured

Iris scanning capabilities reported

Several rumours have surfaced regarding the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but the most reliable source claims the new flagships will have the same 12-megapixel Duo Pixel rear snapper as their predecessors.

It is thought the aperture will be f/1.7 and that both devices will have a new visual search feature. There is also rumoured to be an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on both the S8 and S8 Plus, which is claimed to have iris scanning capabilities and auto-focus rather than fixed.

Based on the rumours, it looks like the S8 and S8 Plus will have the same camera capabilities as each other, unlike the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Same hardware rumoured for S8 and S8 Plus

S8 Plus expected to have larger battery capacity

Like their cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are expected to have the same hardware capabilities. Rumours suggest the devices will feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or the Exynos 8895 chip, depending on the region.

There have been claims of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM so it isn't clear which the devices will opt for, but internal storage options are claimed to start at 64GB with microSD for both models.

Battery capacity is expected to be slightly different between the S8 and S8 Plus though, with the smaller model thought to be coming with a 3000mAh capacity, and the larger with 3500mAh. Both are expected to have USB Type-C.

Android Nougat expected for both S8 and S8 Plus

Bixby voice assistant rumoured for both

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are both expected to launch on Android Nougat with the company's TouchWiz software on top so the software experience should be identical.

There will apparently be an always-visible status bar and it's been claimed the handsets will be able to connect to a monitor for a desktop view of Android.

The two devices are also expected to come with the Bixby voice assistant, powered by Viv, which will apparently feature in all native apps on the S8 and S8 Plus.

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be almost identical. It looks like the designs and screens will be the same apart from the physical size, while the camera and hardware capabilities also appear to be the same, except the battery capacities.

The software experience should also be identical so based on the rumours, the only reason for buying the larger device is if you want a bigger phone.

Everything is based on speculation for now though, meaning Samsung could still have something extra up its sleeve for the S8 Plus device. We will update this feature as new leaks appear, as well as when the official specs are announced.