'Official' Samsung Galaxy S8 cases confirm fingerprint sensor and Bixby locations

Images of what appear to be official cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been obtained by AndroidPure and appear to confirm a previous rumours relating to the fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Bixby button.

On the back of the cases there is a clear cut-out for what will be the camera and alongside it, the fingerprint scanner. At the beginning of February we saw leaked schematics of both Galaxy S8 smartphones, accompanied by a quote from an official Samsung spokesperson. It was claimed the sensor would be next to the camera because it's where Samsung believes your right index finger will naturally lie. It can't go on the front, that's for sure, as the majority of the front of the phone will be taken up by screen.

The cases also show a cut-out on the right hand side that is expected to be for the dedicated Bixby button. Bixby is Samsung's own personal voice-assistant that is expected to be usable within every pre-installed app on the Galaxy S8 and will be able to provide contextual information, in a similar way to Google Assistant.

Finally, the cases do have slight sides to them, so while we're still expecting them to come with curved edged screens, they probably won't be any more curved than the Galaxy S7 Edge. With the leak of these cases, along with several other renders, videos and drawings, we're getting a pretty good idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like before its expected launch on either 29 March or 15 April.