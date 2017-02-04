PS4 update 4.50: Support for 3D Blu-ray movies, external drives, and more

Sony is planning a new update for the PlayStation 4 that will included some much-requested features.

The updated, called version 4.50 (codenamed Sasuke), will bring things like external hard drive support for games and the ability to view 3D Blu-rays via PSVR. PS4 Pro owners may even get some goodies. Here's everything you need to know, including when it'll be out.

Update 4.50 is exactly what it sounds like: an update to the PlayStation 4 system console. The last update, which released 8 December, is called 4.07. You should always update your PS4 to the latest version to enjoy new features, improved usability, and enhanced security.

The PlayStation 4 has supported external hard drives for a while, but Sony limited it to system upgrades and media like videos and music. Games were left out of the loop. However, with 4.50, Sony will let you download and install games directly to USB 3.0 hard drives up to 8TB in size. That's really handy for those of you who have a digital library but only own the base 500GB console.

The 4.50 update will also let you pick an in-game screenshot for you home screen background. You'll be able to add effects like drop shadows to text and darken the Function Area to make your icons visible. Another upgrade includes improvements to Quick Menu, which now covers less of your screen and lets you easily access stuff like Party features via Online Friends, so you can create new parties, invite friends, etc.

The Notifications app has condensed all tabs to a single simplified list, making it easier to see all of your notifications all at-a-glance, Sony said. To quickly access your Notification settings, go to the Options Menu, and you will see options to turn off or customize which pop-up appear. Sony has also added the ability to post directly into the Activity Feed, which appears in places like What’s New.

Speaking of What’s New, you’ll see a new option to post text, screenshots, and GIFs directly into your Activity Feed. You may also see screenshots that users upload, because Live from PlayStation will now show screenshots uploaded to PSN as a Public Activity. And finally, you can now view 3D movies in stereoscopic 3D directly on the PS VR headset. To read more about these feature, check Sony's blog.

Oh, one more thing: Thanks to NeoGAF, Sony may have also added a Boost Mode that forces the PS4 Pro console to support higher frame rates for games that aren't yet 4K-optimised.

Starting Friday, if you signed up for PlayStation's beta program and were chosen, you will receive an email with instructions on how to download and get started with an early peek at update 4.50. Sony said more features are included in 4.50, but isn't announcing them right now. For everyone else not in the beta, additional features and launch timing will be revealed "in the weeks to come".

There are several methods available for updating your PS4 system. Go to Sony PlayStation's support page (here too) to learn more about how.