So now the LG G6 will apparently have a matte metal back?MyDri
A photo of the LG G6 leaked on Thursday, revealing a glossy, shiny rear. Now, a new leak has emerged, leaving us all perplexed.
Tracking the rumours on LG's upcoming flagship has been interesting. What will the phone look like? Who knows. While yesterday's leak showed a glass-like jet black back, new photos posted by Mydrivers, which has a decent record when it comes to mobile news leaks, show the LG G6 with a matte metal back. Is one of them fake? Or will LG launch the phone with several design options?
The few things that seem to be consistent so far is that the phone will sport dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Also, LG is definitely not going with the modular phone strategy it introduced last year with the LG G5. Other than that, from these new images, we can see that the LG G6 features a USB-C port and a headphone jack, both of which have been rumoured in the past.
Another rumour that seems to be sticking around (and hinted by LG) is that the LG G6 will boast a 5.7-inch screen with a 2880 x 1440 resolution. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for details on more leaks. We'll know for sure in a couple weeks, as LG is set to announce the final details ahead of Mobile World Congress on 26 February.
We'll be there to bring you the news as it happens.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
So now the LG G6 will apparently have a matte metal back?
- Android Nougat: How to get Android 7.1.2 on your phone right now
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- LG G6: What's the story so far?
- So now the LG G6 will apparently have a matte metal back?
- Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Specs, release date and rumours
- New LG G6 photo leak shows off phone's shiny back, dual cameras
- 11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen
- Nokia 8 Android phone: Release date, rumours and specs
- EU roaming charges will end this year, standardised wholesale prices to come into effect
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Nintendo Switch pre-order stock available again, get one while you can
- LG OLED B6 review: A sure-fire starting point for OLED
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Android Nougat: How to get Android 7.1.2 on your phone right now
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- What PS4 Pro games are 4K HDR ready? The complete list of optimised games
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- LG G6: What's the story so far?
- Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, T-Mobile, Mercedes, Budweiser and more
Comments