So now the LG G6 will apparently have a matte metal back?

A photo of the LG G6 leaked on Thursday, revealing a glossy, shiny rear. Now, a new leak has emerged, leaving us all perplexed.

Tracking the rumours on LG's upcoming flagship has been interesting. What will the phone look like? Who knows. While yesterday's leak showed a glass-like jet black back, new photos posted by Mydrivers, which has a decent record when it comes to mobile news leaks, show the LG G6 with a matte metal back. Is one of them fake? Or will LG launch the phone with several design options?

The few things that seem to be consistent so far is that the phone will sport dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Also, LG is definitely not going with the modular phone strategy it introduced last year with the LG G5. Other than that, from these new images, we can see that the LG G6 features a USB-C port and a headphone jack, both of which have been rumoured in the past.

Another rumour that seems to be sticking around (and hinted by LG) is that the LG G6 will boast a 5.7-inch screen with a 2880 x 1440 resolution. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for details on more leaks. We'll know for sure in a couple weeks, as LG is set to announce the final details ahead of Mobile World Congress on 26 February.

We'll be there to bring you the news as it happens.