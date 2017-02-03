Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with S Pen - but without a slot for it

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with S Pen - but without a slot for itPocket-lint
Samsung is going to be in Barcelona in a couple weeks to launch an Android tablet that will ship with S Pen, according to a new report.
SamMobile has claimed that the tablet, called the Galaxy Tab S3, will come with the S Pen stylus as part of a bundle. Previous Samsung devices that shipped with S Pens, including the Note line, came with a slot in the body for storing the stylus, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will simply ship with one in the box. In other words, it won't have a designated slot for you to slide in and store the stylus.
Other accessories, according to SamMobile, will include a "Keyboard Folio" and a "Book Cover case". The flagship tablet is expected to feature a 9.6-inch 2048×1536 resolution display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chipset, an upgraded 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel camera, 5.6mm-thick frame, and availability in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE models. It will also ship with a version of Android Nougat.
Samsung should officially announce the Galaxy Tab S3 on 26 February. In the US, you will be able to buy the Galaxy Tab S3 from Verizon and US Cellular, at the very least. However, Samsung will likely first release the tablet in South Korea by March.
Pocket-lint will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to bring you the very latest from Samsung as it happens.
