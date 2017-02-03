Sony: Hybrid log gamma HDR update coming to all 4K HDR TVsPocket-lint
Sony has confirmed that it will be pushing an update to bring hybrid log gamma compatibility to its 2016 and 2017 televisions.
Hybrid log gamma (HLG) is a new TV technology that's been developed in part by the BBC, but is seen as the potential future for broadcast high dynamic range. The advantage that HLG offers over systems like HDR10 or Dolby Vision is that you don't need any specific hardware and it's easy to work with for content producers, so it's widely compatible with existing devices.
Currently there's no real content available in the HLG format, but the BBC has run some trials with HLG. When LG launched its new series of OLED TVs in 2017, HLG was one of the formats added to that list, as momentum grows for this alternative HDR format.
Sony, during a showcase of the company's new televisions, confirmed that an over-the-air update will bring this compatibility to all the 4K HDR models from 2016 and 2017. There's no timeframe on when this will happen, but that might not matter - as there's currently no HLG content, this is really just a future-proofing move.
Sony's refreshed line-up of 4K HDR TVs in 2017 is led by the new OLED Bravia A1 sitting alongside the ZD9, the late-launching TV from 2016 that we rate highly. There's also a full refresh of TVs in XE range, broadly improving the XD models from 2016.
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sony: Hybrid log gamma HDR update coming to all 4K HDR TVs
- Nvidia Shield TV (2017) review: The daddy of 4K HDR media streaming
- Football in 4K and Dolby Atmos, is there anything better? Our verdict
- Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, Honda, Mercedes, Budweiser and more
- Facebook is making a set-top box video app for premium TV content
- Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
- Sky, Discovery Channels agree on new deal at the last moment
- What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?
- Philips 901F OLED TV with Ambilight review: A cracking 4K OLED debut
- Best TV footy ever? Liverpool v Chelsea to be broadcast in 4K and Dolby Atmos
- Facebook Friends Day: What is it and how do those cheesy videos work?
- Nintendo Switch pre-order stock available again, get one while you can
- Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Specs, release date and rumours
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- Audi A5 (2017) review: Sporty looks, refined drive
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- New LG G6 photo leak shows off phone's shiny back, dual cameras
- Sony: Hybrid log gamma HDR update coming to all 4K HDR TVs
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What's the story so far?
- O2 now sells car insurance and even offers a black box for teens
Comments