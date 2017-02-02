New LG G6 photo leak shows off phone's shiny back, dual cameras

Ahead of the LG G6's unveiling, a new photo of the device has leaked.

The above photo - purportedly of the LG G6 - was posted by Business Insider, which obtained it from an unnamed source. It seems to verify a few credible rumours floating around about the upcoming device, including that it will feature a dual-camera setup and fingerprint sensor on the rear. We can also see an iPhone 7-like Jet Black colour on the LG G6, as the phone's back looks especially shiny in the leak.

Other than the polished design, there isn't too much more to decipher from the leak. We should know more soon, as LG is slated to hold a press conference on 26 February in Barcelona. That's a day before the Mobile World Congress trade show kicks off in the city. LG's phone will likely debut there and is also expected to sport a unibody design, USB-C connector, and a 5.7-inch screen with a 18:9 aspect ratio.

