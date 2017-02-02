Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will use medals made from recycled phonesPocket-lint
The Tokyo 2020 Games is recycling old phones for medals.
Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Kohei Uchimura has told The Japan Times that Olympic organisers decided to forge Olympic and Paralympic medals for the Tokyo 2020 Games using recycled mobile phones. The old phones will come from the Japanese public, which has been asked to donate them or any other small appliances so the Olympics can gather two tonnes of gold, silver, and bronze.
Members of the Olympic organising committee first introduced the idea last year, as electronics like phones and tablets contain small amounts of rare metals. About 5,000 medals will be made using the Earth metals, in an effort to promote sustainability and reduce costs. Thousands of collection boxes will be available at local offices and telecoms stores from April. They'll be out until enough metal has been collected.
Discarded gadgets not only contain gold and silver, but also platinum, palladium, lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Scrap cars and home appliances like air conditioners also contain these precious metals and other base metals like iron, copper, lead, and zinc. Refining companies will need to use chemical processes to separate the metals for one another.
The 2010 Olympics in Vancouver also gave away medals built from recycled circuit boards, but Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympic games to make every gold medal from recycled materials.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will use medals made from recycled phones
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Next Sony Xperia flagship might not unveil at MWC 2017 after all
- Leaked drawings show Samsung Galaxy S8 with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will use medals made from recycled phones
- What iPhone sales decline? Apple breaks records again
- Nvidia Shield TV (2017) review: The daddy of 4K HDR media streaming
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Next Sony Xperia flagship might not unveil at MWC 2017 after all
- Leaked drawings show Samsung Galaxy S8 with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Philips 901F OLED TV with Ambilight review: A cracking 4K OLED debut
- Panasonic Lumix LX10 / LX15 review: The best high-end compact camera money can buy?
- Apple AirPods firmware update: How to check for and install latest version
- Can Boston Dynamics' new wheeled robot look any creepier?
- Kia Rio (2017) review: All about connectivity
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will use medals made from recycled phones
Comments