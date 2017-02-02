GoPro Karma drone is available again with fixed design flaw and all

GoPro Karma drone is available again with fixed design flaw and allPocket-lint
Three months after recalling Karma, GoPro is selling its drone again.
The company announced in a press release that it has fixed the issue that caused the quadcopter to lose power during operation, and that you can buy Karma again at GoPro.com or via select US retailers like Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon. In the US, Karma costs $799 with no camera or $1,099 with a Hero 5 Black. GoPro is also selling a version without a stabiliser for $599. GoPro said shipments will be limited initially.
About 2,500 Karma units sold since October 23 (meaning all of them) were recalled due to a power failure issue. At the time, GoPro said there were only a "very small number of cases," and that no injuries or property damage were reported due to the defect. GoPro attributed the problem to a design flaw in the latch that holds the drone’s battery in place. It caused loose battery connections and abrupt power-downs.
You can see a videos of some of the crazy Karma crashes here. The company said the updated Karma drone has a redesigned battery latch that went through “extensive testing”. Unfortunately, Karma won't be internationally available until later this spring.
