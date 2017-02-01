Apple AirPods firmware update: How to check for and install latest version

Apple AirPods firmware update: How to check for and install latest versionPocket-lint
- Firmware update 3.5.1 began rolling out on 1 February 2017
- Here's how to check for and install AirPods' firmware updates
Updating your headphones is now a thing.
Apple has released a firmware update for AirPods, its £159 wireless earbud product. The update, called firmware 3.5.1, began rolling out on Wednesday, bringing undisclosed bug fixes. Although the installation process happens automatically over the air, there are a few things you must do to ensure you actually get the update.
Here's everything you need to know.
How to update Apple AirPods
To get any available updates for Apple's AirPods, follow these steps:
- Correctly place the AirPods in its charging case.
- The case must be plugged into a charger.
- The case must be linked to an iPhone nearby and connected to Wi-Fi.
So, if you've had your AirPods connected to your iPhone in the past day, odds are the 3.5.1 update already installed.
How to check AirPods' installed firmware
To check if you have the latest installed firmware, follow these steps:
- Open the Settings app on your phone.
- In the Settings app, go to General > About > AirPods. (Note: AirPods will only display in About when connected to your iPhone).
- From there, look for "Firmware Version" and check the number to see if you have the latest version (which is 3.5.1, as of 1 February 2017).
And that's it!
