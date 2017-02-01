Can Boston Dynamics' new wheeled robot look any creepier?Steve Jurvetson / Google
Google-owned Boston Dynamics makes several bipedal and quadrupedal robots, most of which look really creepy.
Don't believe us? See this one and this one and this one. Oh, and look at the robot above too. The company apparently has been testing wheel technology lately, as it recently showed off a new wheeled, upright robot to investors. The robot is named Handle, because it can "handle objects". Get it? Anyway, it basically looks like Boston Dynamics strapped its two-legged Atlas bot to a Segway
In the presentation, which was filmed and posted to YouTube by a venture capitalist, company founder Marc Raibert said wheels are more efficient than legs, though they have more trouble traversing uneven ground. He described Handle as an “experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around”.
Raibert also called Handle “a nightmare-inducing robot". Like many of Boston Dynamics's creations, it's horrifying to watch. Handle can quickly glide around, lift different, heavy objects in warehouse-like situations, and frighten the heck out of people.
Here's to hoping that robots of the future look a little more humanoid before they end up in our homes. Imagine how scary it would be to wake up and see this thing lingering in your bedroom at 2 am.
(Note: Jump to 3:45 in the video.)
