Leaked drawings show Samsung Galaxy S8 with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Several images and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have appeared online in recent months and all of them have one thing in common, no physical front-mounted home button and fingerprint scanner. It's long been assumed that Samsung would embed a fingerprint scanner in the screen but some schematics uncovered by CNET Korea suggest otherwise.

The drawings show a fingerprint sensor mounted next to the rear camera, which is where Samsung expects your finger to naturally lie, although it may depend on the size of your hands and the phone. CNET Korea quotes a Samsung official as saying: "The home button and fingerprint sensor will be on the right side of the camera lens when viewed from the front".

"The reason why it is on the right rather than the rear centre is because most people hold their smartphone in their right hand and the right index finger touches this location".

The schematics reference two different screen sizes, 5.7in and technically 6.1, although it's widely considered a Plus model will feature a 6.2in screen. Samsung is expected to drop the 'Edge' moniker from its phones as both are said to have curved edges.

CNET Korea also says the Galaxy S8 will have "soft keys" that appear on the screen to navigate around the menus and that the Galaxy S8 will keep the 3.5mm headphone port, but implement a USB Type-C port for charging. The site also says the phone will be released at the end of February, but we know it won't be showing up at Mobile World Congress. Several other dates have been put forward in March and April, so we can't say for sure when we can expect to see it unveiled.