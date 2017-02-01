Samsung Galaxy MWC 2017 press conference: Here's how to watch it and what will be launched

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a press conference on the eve of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February.

For those hoping to see a new flagship smartphone, in the guise of the Samsung Galaxy S8, we're sorry to say we think you'll be disappointed. That's more likely to be launched at a dedicated event in a month or so.

However, Samsung has revealed it will be unveiling "new products" on its news site, so here are some of our thoughts on what will be announced (based on current rumours) and how to watch the event yourself.

The Samsung press conference starts at 7pm (CET) on Sunday 26 February, the day before MWC 2017 begins in earnest. That means it'll be livestreamed from 6pm GMT, 1pm ET and 10am PT.

We suspect it'll run for an hour.

Samsung will be streaming the event online as it happens. We're hoping to host it here on Pocket-lint with details available closer the time.

It will also be available to watch online at www.samsung.com/galaxy and on the Samsung Newsroom website.

Samsung usually calls its Mobile World Congress press events Unpacked, but has opted to buck the trend this time.

We believe that's because the Unpacked events are specifically held to launch new smartphones, be they Galaxy S or Note devices.

If anything, the lack of Unpacked on the invite suggests that the much-rumoured Galaxy S8 will not be the focus. We might see something on it at the very end though, as a tease.

It is thought that Samsung will hold a dedicated Unpacked event in March instead, with rumours currently pointing to a New York location.

With Samsung saying the "new products" will be announced - plural - here are our thoughts on what will and won't be at the event:

As we've written above, this event will not be used to officially announce the Samsung Galaxy S8. That is more likely to have its own dedicated event a month or so later.

There might be a little tease at the end of the press conference though - Samsung has done similar with other products in the past. So make sure you watch it through.

This is surely a banker. A recent rumour heavily suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 tablet would be unveiled at Mobile World Congress, backed up by a quote from a Samsung spokesman. And you only need look at the full invite to see part of a device that looks similar to the bottom of the Tab S2.

We believe, therefore, the Galaxy Tab S3 will be the star of the show.

Already formerly announced, during CES in Las Vegas in January, the Samsung Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3 smartphones are now on pre-order in Europe. We'd be surprised if there wasn't a mention about the rollout across the region during MWC.

It isn't bringing the Galaxy A7 over here.

With the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier smartwatches still relatively new it is unlikely that we'll see a replacement at this year's Mobile World Congress, even though it is traditionally a launch ground for wearables.

Instead, we might see a new collaboration version, with a designer or two.

We'll add to this list as more rumours emerge on the build up to the Samsung MWC 2017 press conference, do check back.