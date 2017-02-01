Samsung sends out invite for product launch on 26 February, Galaxy Tab S3 expected

Samsung has laid all rumours to rest about its presence at MWC by sending out an official invitation for a press conference on 26 February 2017. It's a day before Mobile World Congress officially begins, and is the same day that LG will be unveiling the G6 smartphone. LG's event actually takes place earlier in the day at 12, while Samsung's is scheduled for 7PM CET.

There's an image to accompany the invite which looks like a device, which are much deliberation, we believe to be the lower bezel of the tablet with the home button and fingerprint scanner in the centre. As for why Samsung wants to give the home button particular focus in the invite remains to be seen.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to come with the same 9.7in 2048 x 1536 display as the Galaxy Tab S2, but get a bump in processor speed, with Samsung said to be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with 4GB RAM. There should be two versions of the tablet: Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with LTE with prices expected to start at around 700,000 Won (£485, $608), but as ever pricing is just speculation for now. Pocket-lint will of course be attending MWC at the end of February, so we'll bring you all the latest news and hands-on when we can.