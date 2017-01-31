Best TV footy ever? Liverpool v Chelsea to be broadcast in 4K and Dolby Atmos

Tonight, BT Sport will broadcast the first football match with Dolby Atmos audio. And as it's also being presented in 4K Ultra HD, it could very well be the best television presentation of footy we've ever seen.

The top of the tablet clash between Liverpool and Chelsea kicks off at 8pm with coverage starting an hour earlier.

Viewers with a BT Ultra HD YouView box and BT Sport subscription will be able to see the game in 4K and, if they also have a Dolby Atmos surround sound or soundbar setup, will get a more immersive experience than usual.

BT is citing extra microphones around Anfield than usual. A soundfield mic will be capturing the crowd in 3D, with others aimed at different in-game audio events, such as the referee's whistle and the ball being kicked. 12 microphones will be used around the edge of the pitch to capture multidimensional sounds.

The audio picked up from all of them will be mixed live in outside broadcast trucks to make a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Your UHD set-top-box will then feed the mix to your speaker system.

BT plans to add Dolby Atmos sound to other Premier League and FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the season.

"TV viewers are used to having the best pictures when watching sports, but sound is often overlooked," said Jamie Hindhaugh, cjief operating officer at BT Sport.

"Now sports fans will be able to feel like they’re in the stadium, with the combination of Dolby Atmos and UHD providing the most immersive experience possible."