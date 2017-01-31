Lego Life lays the building blocks for a safe online presence for kids

Lego Life lays the building blocks for a safe online presence for kidsLego
The Lego Group has just launched Lego Life, an app-based social network designed specifically for kids aged 13 and under. Lego Life will work in a similar way to Instagram, where kids can share photos of their Lego creations at home, and others can comment on using custom Lego emoji.
Parents can be safe in the knowledge that all content on the service will be handled in a safe and private way. All children who use the service will not be asked to share any personal information or photos, or to give away anything that could track their location. Everyone that signs up will be asked to use a random name generator to create a three-word username so as not to identify them in any way, as well as personalising their own Lego minifigure avatar. All comments on other users' photos will be moderated by Lego Life employees to make sure they're child-friendly.
There will be areas and hubs within Lego Life dedicated to various Lego series, including Master Builders, Lego Batman, Ninjango and Star Wars. The Master Builders hub will set users building challenges to try and kickstart creativity, while characters from other series will be seen to comment on photos as well. Lego will also share videos and pictures of the latest sets from each series, and users can follow their favourites to make sure they receive the latest updates.
Lego Life is available to download now for free on iOS and Android devices and is available in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Denmark, Austria and Switzerland. To initially sign up to the service, you will need a Lego ID comprising a username and password. This username will be different to the one used within the Lego Life app. The service will expand to other markets throughout 2017 and into 2018.
