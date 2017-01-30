How to activate Three Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

How to activate Three Wi-Fi Calling on iPhonePocket-lint
After what seems like an age of promising, Three has finally enabled baked-in Wi-Fi calling in to the iPhone. If you have an Apple iPhone and are on the Three network, you'll be able to make and receive calls and texts from anywhere you have a Wi-Fi connection, without the need for the company's separate InTouch app.
The service is compatible with any iPhone launched since 2014, so that means the iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7, that obviously includes any "Plus" models of those listed devices.
Before switching on you need to ensure you have the latest software. That means making sure you're running iOS 10.2. To do that follow the following instructions:
- Go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Download and install any software update that shows up, if none, proceed to the next step.
If you've downloaded the latest software, you should also make sure you have the latest carrier software package installed. This isn't always included in the software update by default, so you'll need to go through the following steps:
- Head to Settings > General > About
- Wait a few seconds and you should see a "Carrier update available" message pop up
- Install it, then head back to Settings > Phone
Once you have the latest software and carrier updates, follow the simple steps below:
- Go to Settings > Phone
- Select "Wi-Fi Calling"
- Toggle the "Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone" switch to the on position
- Confirm that you want to activate the feature
As soon as it's been activated, if you're connected to a Wi-Fi network your "Three UK" network name in the status bar should now say "Three WiFi Call".
Any time you see that message in your status bar, your calls and text messages will be made over Wi-Fi, which usually means you'll get better call quality.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
How to activate Three Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- How to activate Three Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone
- Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phone
- This is our first proper look at one of Sony's 2017 mid-range smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: What's the rumoured difference?
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- How to activate Three Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone
- Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phone
- Porsche 718 Boxster S review: Four-cylinder foibles
- Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017
- This is our first proper look at one of Sony's 2017 mid-range smartphones
- Amazing LG Watch Style picture leak reveals Android Wear's next smartwatch darling
- Honeywell Lyric T6R review: Smart heating made simple
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, skateboards, smartwatches and more
- 7 best encrypted messaging apps for all the Edward Snowdens out there
Comments