Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phoneThree
Three has begun rolling out a new Wi-Fi calling service to its customers, so long as they have a compatible smartphone. Wi-Fi calling is nothing new to Three, since it has been offering the function through the inTouch app, but the experience through that left a lot to be desired.
The app-free function is available for Android and iOS smartphones and will allow you to still make phone calls and send text messages in areas where you don't have phone signal, but do have a Wi-Fi signal. The London Underground for instance. You'll need to make sure you have the latest phone software and carrier settings installed on your device, and when you have the function enabled, the carrier message in the top left of your screen will change to 'Three WiFi Call'.
The feature is only compatible with certain phones though. Supported iOS devices include the iPhone 5c, 5s, 6, 6s, SE and 7, while supported Android devices include the LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, with support for the S7 and S7 edge coming in mid-February.
Anyone using one of these devices that previously used the inTouch app will be greeted with a pop up message telling them they can delete it.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phone
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phone
- This is our first proper look at one of Sony's 2017 mid-range smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7: What's the rumoured difference?
- What is Bluetooth 5 and what does it offer?
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- 7 best encrypted messaging apps for all the Edward Snowdens out there
- Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017
- Honeywell Lyric T6R review: Smart heating made simple
- Three enables app-free Wi-Fi calling, as long as you have a compatible phone
- This is our first proper look at one of Sony's 2017 mid-range smartphones
- Amazing LG Watch Style picture leak reveals Android Wear's next smartwatch darling
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, skateboards, smartwatches and more
- Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phone
- Microsoft hasn't sold many HoloLens headsets, but that's okay
Comments