Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017

Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017Sky
- Dolby Atmos sound on select Ultra HD content
- Voice Control functions using mic on Touch Remote
Following the announcement that Sky will introduce satellite dish-free Sky Q from 2018, the company has also released an infographic detailing its plans for 2017 and it mentions Dolby Atmos and voice control.
There's no specific date set for either feature, but it's good to see their on Sky's radar. BT has recently said it will broadcast live Ultra HD sporting content with Dolby Atmos sound, so it's no real surprise to see Sky wanting to follow suit. It would have been nice to see HDR (High Dynamic Range) in the plans too, but considering the Sky Q box can't support it, it's no wonder. However, it remains to be seen if it will be able to support Hybrid Log Gamma when it eventually rolls out. On the contrary, Virgin's upcoming V6 Box will be able to support HDR content.
The roadmap for the year ahead mentions both Voice Search and Voice Control. Voice Search should arrive soon, and is a feature we've known about for some time, but Voice Control is new. Sky hasn't said what the proposed function will do, but we can assume you'll be able to perform functions such as turning the box on and off, as well as perhaps your TV, using your voice. There's already a microphone in the Touch Remote, but at the moment it's unused.
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and when can I get it?
- Virgin TV V6 box vs Sky Q: What's the difference?
Another feature Sky has mentioned is Autoplay on Credit, which we assume relates to Sky Box Sets. It's likely the next episode in a series you're watching will start playing a lot sooner than they currently do. Other features we already know about that will launch in the coming months include the entire Formula 1 season in 4K Ultra HD and the ability to record six shows at once while watching a seventh on the Silver 2TB box.
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017
- Sky Q review: 4K, multi-room support, apps and more
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q coming for those without a satellite dish, full service over broadband
- Which is the best movie streaming service in the UK? Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Now TV and more
- How to download Netflix movies and TV shows on your phone or tablet
- Panasonic TX-50DX700 4K TV review: Picture performance beyond its price
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- BBC iPlayer will reinvent itself by 2020 to be "number one online TV service in the UK"
- Apple iPhone 8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos gallery
- Sky Q will add Dolby Atmos and voice control in 2017
- Amazing LG Watch Style picture leak reveals Android Wear's next smartwatch darling
- 7 best encrypted messaging apps for all the Edward Snowdens out there
- Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phone
- Microsoft hasn't sold many HoloLens headsets, but that's okay
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, skateboards, smartwatches and more
- Best compact system cameras 2017: The best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Best compact cameras 2017: The best pocket cameras available to buy today
Comments