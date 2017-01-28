Amazing LG Watch Style picture leak reveals Android Wear's next smartwatch darling

LG could be preparing to launch two new smartwatches in partnership with Google, called the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport.

The names of these devices were first revealed by Evan Blass, who has now followed-up the name with high-quality images of LG Watch Style via his @evleaks Twitter account.

LG Watch Style, in silver (top) and rose gold (bottom) pic.twitter.com/JlHaq35bZ0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28, 2017

The images of the LG Watch Style match those previously shared by Techno Buffalo, giving us some confidence that these are indeed genuine.

The LG Watch Style appears to take a fashion approach to Android Wear, in counterpart to a chunkier Watch Sport which is equipped with more sensors, like GPS and heart rate monitor.

The slick design of the LG Watch Style clearly shows of the button which is rumoured to work as a digital crown like the Apple Watch. The rear of the watch is free from connections, suggesting it used inductive charging and there appear to be quick release catches on the strap, so changes should be swift.

Previous rumours have suggested that the LG Watch Style would carry a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel resolution display and that it would be launched alongside Google's announcement of the release of Android Wear 2.0.

Certainly the LG Watch Style looks to offer a more fashionable and higher quality design than LG's last fashion attempt, the LG Watch Urbane.

The LG Watch Style is rumoured to be launched on 9 February 2017.