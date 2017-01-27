Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phone

Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phoneYo
Ah, technology.
Thanks to the wonder of a smartphones, as well as app-enabled devices, you can now test male fertility from the comfort of home. A new setup, called Yo, is able to turn your phone's camera into a microscope powerful enough to zoom in on a man's sample of "swimmers" and determine its concentration level. The higher the concentration, the better chance a man has at successful fertilisation.
The $50 (roughly £40) kit comes with a sample cup, a powdered solution you need to mix with your sample, a dropper to collect the sample, and a test slide for the sample. It also comes with a camera device that attaches to your Android phone or iPhone. Simply slip the test slide with the sample into the device, then connect your phone, and Yo will record a live video and simultaneously processing the results.
You'll get a sample count along with an explanation of the results through the companion app, which is available for iOS and Android phones. Yo is FDA-approved, and according to reports, is a medically legit way of figuring out a male's fertility status.
Yo is available to preorder now for $49.95 and will begin shipping in February. The kit includes enough supplies for two tests.
