HTC Vive's VR headset designer is now working on Google DaydreamPocket-lint
The same day it was revealed Hugo Barra is leaving Xiaomi to head up Facebook-Oculus' virtual reality efforts, HTC's now-former design lead announced he is begun working on the Google Daydream platform.
Claude Zellweger, according to his Twitter (where he first announced his new gig), is the maker of the HTC Vive VR headset and HTC 10. HTC has now confirmed to The Verge that Claude has left the company to presumably help Google with designing Google Daydream-related projects. Keep in mind Google is rumoured to be developing a high-end VR headset along the lines of HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
@vladsavov I am joining Google Daydream, so you can redirect your criticism:).— Claude Zellweger (@Claudibus) January 26, 2017
At Google I/O 2016, Google showed us it was interested in going beyond Google Cardboard by introducing a new mobile, approachable to VR in the form of Google Daydream. Since then, we've seen Google introduce a Daydream VR headset, Pixel phones with Daydream support, and other manufacturers add support for Daydream. We're hoping to see more hardware announcements at Google I/O 2017.
Unlike the Daydream View, which is essentially dumb headset that relies on the software and processing power of a Daydream-enabled phone, Google's full-fledged headset would be an all-in-one experience that doesn't require a phone whatsoever.
Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up for more details. We suspect more leaks in the coming months if Zellweger is indeed working on the secretive project.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Google Daydream View review: A Pixel-perfect VR experience?
- HTC Vive's VR headset designer is now working on Google Daydream
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
- Take a tour with President Obama through the White House in VR
- HTC Vive Tracker preview: Turns baseball bats, guns and more into VR controllers
- What is Google Daydream and what devices support it? Google's Android VR platform explained
- This is Huawei's Daydream VR headset
- Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual reality
- Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and more
- HTC Vive tips & tricks: How to set it up and solve any issues
- Oculus Rooms and Parties explained: How does Facebook see us being social in VR?
- Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 to launch 29 March, huge leak and pic reveals all
- Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- LG G6 vs LG G5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Best compact cameras 2017: The best pocket cameras available to buy today
- Best compact system cameras 2017: The best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Google Pixel 2 flagship and Pixel 2B budget phone details leak out
- Garmin Forerunner 35 review: An affordable, effective running watch
- Galaxy Tab S3 leaks reveal Samsung's next iPad rival
Comments