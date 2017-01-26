Samsung Galaxy S8 to launch 29 March, huge leak and pic reveals all

The Galaxy S8 will be "significantly different" from previous Samsung flagships, according to a report, which has revealed everything you need to know about the phones, including when they'll launch.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass has published several leaked details and a photo of the upcoming pair of Galaxy S8 phones, following The Guardian's piece from Wednesday, which also leaked features we can expect to see, such as an "infinity display" with a nearly bezel-less design. Blass' report said the phones will lack traditional navigation buttons. They will also feature larger displays than what the Galaxy Note line has offered, as well as an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, thanks to 5.8- and 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED screens that curve on both edges.

They will be Android Nougat-powered phones and may feature different processors -- such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos -- depending on region. Either way, they will both have processors made using 10-nanometer fabrication, and they'll be roughly 11 per cent faster than the Galaxy S7. They'll also have improved graphics processing, energy efficiency, and power consumption, which is crucial, considering they'll only have 3000mAh and 3500mAh battery capacities for the 5.8-inch model and 6.2-inch model, respectively.

Other features include the same 4GB of RAM from the past few models, 64GB of entry-level internal storage, a 256GB-capable microSD slot, a USB-C charging port at the bottom next to a standard 3.5-millimeter jack, stereo speakers, a 12-megapixel main camera, and a 8-megapixel selfie camera with iris-scanning capability. Also, both cameras boast f1.7 focal ratios, and the main camera has a new visual search feature that can do OCR-like reading on photographed text or even search captured products for you, among other things.

The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back (next to the rear camera lens, rather than underneath) Blass noted this placement "may prove to be problematic" for some users. There is also no Home button on the front. And finally, he said you will be able to connect the handsets to a monitor for a desktop view of Android, and both models will have pressure-sensitive technology similar to Apple's Force Touch -- but only on the lower part of the display, allowing the the phones to recognise and respond to your different types of screen presses.

The Galaxy S8 will also come with Bixby, Samsung's version of Siri and Cortana and Alexa and Assistant. It can supposedly process complex commands and multi-part instructions. To launch it, however, you'll need to press a button on the side of the devices.

Samsung will debut its next flagships on 29 March in New York City. In Europe, the Galaxy S8 will cost €799 (about £678) for the 5.8-inch model and €899 for the 6.2-inch model when they release on 21 April.