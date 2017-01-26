Sky Q coming for those without a satellite dish, full service over broadbandSky
- Launched in 2018
- Channels streamed rather than over satellite
Sky has announced that it will be bringing its full Sky Q television service to those who cannot or will not install a satellite dish.
The inability to have a satellite dish has been a barrier to getting Sky's TV services since they started more than 25 years ago. Many homes are unable to have dishes due to being listed buildings or through council restrictions, which has prevented inhabitants from subscribing.
Sky's new scheme will therefore expand its reach. It will deliver its Sky Q experience over broadband as well as the existing satellite transmission.
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q review: 4K, multi-room support, apps and more
- Virgin TV V6 box vs Sky Q: What's the difference?
Sky Q partly works through a broadband connection anyway, with boxes requiring internet to stream catch-up and on demand content, even populate the content and metadata rich menu systems. It makes sense that a version of the box will also stream live channels too.
Clearly, the company has learned much from its Now TV service, which is entirely fed over an internet connection.
Sadly, the Sky Q over broadband service won't be available until 2018 and we don't have any further details at present, including the internet bandwidth required to run it, but this is a significant step in getting paid-for TV services to as broad an audience as possible.
Sky also announced a new My Sky app for customers to keep up to date with their bills, broadband speeds and other account options.
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Sky Q coming for those without a satellite dish, full service over broadband
- Which is the best movie streaming service in the UK? Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Now TV and more
- How to download Netflix movies and TV shows on your phone or tablet
- Panasonic TX-50DX700 4K TV review: Picture performance beyond its price
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- BBC iPlayer will reinvent itself by 2020 to be "number one online TV service in the UK"
- Sony Kids caters for young ones with new catch-up channel on YouView
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- What is Dolby Vision? Dolby's very own HDR TV tech explained
- Sky Q coming for those without a satellite dish, full service over broadband
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Best tech toys for Christmas 2017: Star Wars, skateboards, smartwatches and more
- Best compact cameras 2017: The best pocket cameras available to buy today
- Best smartwatches to look forward to in 2017
- Best compact system cameras 2017: The best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Fujifilm X-T20 preview: The retro touch
- Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'
Comments