Francis Ford Coppola wants help making Apocalypse Now video game

Francis Ford Coppola wants help making Apocalypse Now video gameApocalypse Now
Francis Ford Coppola is turning one of his classic films into a game.
American Zoetrope, a privately run American film studio founded by both Coppola and George Lucas, has partnered with a team of entertainment and games industry veterans to develop a video game based on Apocalypse Now, Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War film.
It'll be a role-playing-style game financed partially through a Kickstarter campaign, which is looking to raise $900,000 before the end of February. Pledges start at $25. The campaign will offer backers rewards like early access to the game, a surfboard used in the film, and a five-day stay at one of Coppola’s resorts. Backers can also get a copy when it’s completed in 2019, though it'll have a 2020 release.
Coppola’s studio is developing the game, and he has assembled a team of designers and writers who have worked on other games, such as Fallout: New Vegas, Battlefield, and Far Cry. In a statement to Deadline, he said: "I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of Apocalypse Now, where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War."
He added, "I’ve been watching video games grow into a meaningful way to tell stories, and I’m excited to explore the possibilities for Apocalypse Now for a new platform and a new generation.” The game is being described as a “psychological horror”.
Keep in mind 2019 will be Apocalypse Now's 40th anniversary. Check out the Kickstarter page for more details.
