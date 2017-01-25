Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 MayGoogle
- 17-19 May in Mountain View, California
- Updates to Assistant, Home, Android expected
Google has announced, rather cryptically, the location and dates for its annual I/O event. This year's convention will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the same location as 2016. It's a space that's basically in Google's backyard, and is larger than the long serving Moscone Events Center. Google is obviously hoping for a large turnout, then.
The Google Developers Twitter account sent a tweet on 24 January with a cryptic clue and within 24 hours the internet responded with the answer. Google said there would be five puzzles that needed to be solved, each one getting progressively harder. We're not entirely sure how it was solved ourselves, but this page on Android Police gives some insight.
Google has also now made live the official I/O website, although there are no details about to expect on there at the moment. We expect Google to announce updates to Google Assistant, including integration with more devices. There could also be updates to Google Home, Google's Amazon Echo rival.
There may be some talk surround the next iteration of Android, Android O, but it's likely to just be a passing mention such as what we can expect to see when the full version is released later in the year.
There's still a few months to wait until Google reveals all, so we'll no doubt be hearing rumours and leaks in the run up to May.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 May
- Latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak details 'infinity' display and more
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- OnePlus 3T available for immediate delivery, no more delays
- Meizu Pro 6 Plus preview: The true flagship alternative from China
- Vertu Constellation is a luxury handmade smartphone with a 5.5-inch sapphire crystal display
- Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 May
- Apple to launch Find My AirPods feature with iOS 10.3 update
- LG G6: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 rumoured to have 'first dibs' on new powerful Snapdragon 835 chip
- Latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak details 'infinity' display and more
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the story so far?
- Best compact cameras 2017: The best pocket cameras available to buy today
- Fujifilm X-T20 preview: The retro touch
- Best DSLR cameras 2017: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Best compact system cameras 2017: The best mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
- OnePlus 3T available for immediate delivery, no more delays
- Apple Watch Nike+ review: Great smartwatch, just not a perfect runner's watch
- Meizu Pro 6 Plus preview: The true flagship alternative from China
Comments