Apple is bringing iOS' Night Shift mode to Macs with Sierra update

If you own a Mac and are looking for ways to reduce your eye strain or even get more sleep at night, you're in luck.

Apple’s Night Shift is coming to macOS. It's shown up in the latest 10.12.4 beta of MacOS Sierra for Macs, which is supposed to launch alongside iOS 10.3 in the coming weeks, giving Mac users a way to automatically shifts their display colour to the warm hues.

Night Shift is a night mode, essentially. In iOS devices, it reduces the amount of blue light that iPhones and iPads emit during the evening hours. Studies have shown that blue light can negatively impact sleep by affecting the body's circadian rhythm, but with the new Night Shift mode enabled, your Mac's screen will instead shine warmer, yellower colours to effectively cut down on the amount of blue light.

Night Shift is both automatic and temporary. During the day, your Mac's screen should go back to mimicking natural daylight. Apple is not the first company however to test such a feature or even launch it. Amazon, for instance, began offering a similar thing on its devices a few years ago via a feature called Blue Shade. According to Amazon, many studies have indicated that blue light suppresses melatonin production at night.

It's also worth noting that there have been a few third-party apps that perform a similar function to Night Shift and Blue Shade, such as F.lux. It briefly offered a version for iOS, but Apple told the developers to shut it down, and now it's only available for Mac, Linux, and Windows.

Night Shift has been available on iOS devices since iOS 9.3. If you want to try it on a Mac, 10.12.4 will be available for public beta testers later this week, followed by an official public launch sometime after.