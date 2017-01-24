Huawei Watch 2 might arrive next month with built-in cellular data

Huawei Watch 2 might arrive next month with built-in cellular dataPocket-lint
Android Wear seems to be making a comeback this year.
Determined not to be left out of the loop, Huawei is reportedly planning to unveil a newer, sportier Huawei Watch. It'll be called Huawei Watch 2, according to Venture Beat, and you can expect it to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. You can also expect at least one model with built-in cellular data, allowing you to get some standalone functionality with Android Wear 2.0.
The smartwatch will be able to make phone calls, but other than that, we don't know much, because rumours are slim. It'll be interesting to see if Huawei manages to reduce the thickness of its upcoming watch, and whether it keeps the sapphire-covered display from the original Huawei Watch. We should know more soon, as the MWC trade show is scheduled to kick off end of February.
Keep in mind Google is expected to release Android Wear 2.0 on 9 February. At that same event, it will also debut two LG-manufactured smartwatches. The timing therefore seems to be correct if Huawei really is planning to launch a new Android Wear 2.0 watch soon.
Also, Huawei does have a MWC event scheduled for 26 February.
