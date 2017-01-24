You can now use Google Home to control Belkin and Honeywell devices

Google Home is slowly adding more partners.

At launch, you could use the voice-activated speaker to control connected devices from Philips Hue, Nest, and Samsung Smart Things. You could also control services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, and TuneIn. But that's about it. In our review of Google Home, we praised its look, digital assistant, and price, but we noted it paled in comparison to Amazon Echo in terms of what you could control.

Now, however, Google is beginning the catch-up process. The company has announced that Google Home now supports Belkin WeMo and Honeywell connected devices, presumably allowing you to control these products with your voice via Google Assistant. Belkin’s smart products include everything from lightbulbs to power switches, while Honeywell’s range extends from thermostats to home security.

Keep in mind Google Home is only a few months old, where as Amazon Echo has been out for a couple of years, so naturally, there are way more things you can do with Amazon's speaker. Still, Google is no small startup. It has the power and resources to be just as good in a short amount of time. Google isn't yet specifying which products can be controlled using Assistant, but it has said you can add the devices.

To add them, use the Google Home app on your smartphone (Settings > Home Control > click “+” to add a new product).