Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition offer an affordable way to go completely wire-freeMotorola
- Completely wireless earphones
- Eight hour battery life, charged in carry case
Motorola has announced a cheaper, whiter pair of its VerveLife VerveOnes totally wireless earphones. Called the VerveOnes Music Edition, the latest addition to Motorola's VerveLife range of lifestyle products are aimed at those who are constantly on the move and don't want wires of any sort to get in the way.
Just like the original VerveOnes and VerveOnes+, the Music Edition come with a case that doubles up as a charger when the earphones are placed inside. A full charge promises up to eight hours of playback time and an IPX4-rating ensures they're protected against the odd splash of water, just don't go swimming in them.
They'll respond to Siri and Google Now voice commands - note that isn't Google Assistant - and can be used with Motorola's accompanying Hubble for VerveLife app on iOS and Android. The app lets you change the EQ settings of the headphones and show you the last known location of them in case you lose them. You can also use it to activate a pass-through function that lets you hear more of what's going around you, useful if you're out cycling for example.
The Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition will be available later this month from the Verve Life website in white for £149.99. Other retailers will have them from February.
Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
Best Bluetooth headphones 2017: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
Sony MDR-1000X review: Quite simply phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 review: The perfect travel companion
- Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition offer an affordable way to go completely wire-free
- Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
- Focal Utopia by Tournaire preview: Yes, these really are a $120,000 pair of headphones
- Sennheiser cuts the cord on Momentum in-ear headphones, releases two new pairs of over-ears
- AKG reaches out to the frequent flyers with noise-cancelling headphones
- Audio-Technica ATH-DSR9BT preview: A digital future for high-end headphones
- Audio Technica goes hi-res audio crazy with barrage of new headphones
- Samsung may turns its hand to wireless in-ear headphones for Galaxy S8
- Best Bluetooth headphones 2017: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Best Lightning headphones 2017: 'Phones for iPhones
- Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
- How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'
- Resident Evil 7 review: It's scarily good
- Samsung Galaxy S8 rumoured to have 'first dibs' on new powerful Snapdragon 835 chip
- Apple Watch Nike+ review: Great smartwatch, just not a perfect runner's watch
- OnePlus 3T available for immediate delivery, no more delays
- Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition offer an affordable way to go completely wire-free
- Vertu Constellation is a luxury handmade smartphone with a 5.5-inch sapphire crystal display
- Google's LG-made Android Wear 2.0 watches revealed in (slightly blurry) pictures
- When is the 2017 Super Bowl LI and where can you stream it online?
Comments