How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'Pocket-lint
Star Trek fans, hold onto your hats, because the it has finally happened: the Amazon Echo will now let you use Star Trek's wake word "Computer" rather than Alexa.
Made famous by Picard and the crew in Star Trek The Next Generation, you can have your Amazon Echo now respond to the same command - there's even a collection of Star Trek Easter Eggs, which is a lot of fun.
Here's how to change your Amazon Echo wake word:
- Open the Alexa app on your smartphone
- Open the menu by tapping to icon in the top left-hand corner
- Select settings, then select your Echo device
- Scroll down to "Wake Word" and select
- Use the drop-down menu to select Computer and hit save
This will then update your Echo so that it responds to the word computer, rather than the default Alexa command.
Once you've done that, make sure you play around with some of the Star Trek Easter Eggs that the Echo offers, hit the video below and you'll get the idea.
So much Star Trek fun going on with the Echo today pic.twitter.com/4BYxIIpJ9Y— Chris Hall (@christhall) January 24, 2017
Best smart home devices of CES 2017: Alexa everywhere, connected fridges and even smart windows
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
- How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'
- Logitech Circle review: The portable home security camera
- Nest Cam Outdoor review: Secure enough as a security camera?
- Nest is now available in four more European countries
- Samsung Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator preview: Spotify and sausages
- Anyone can buy anything using your Amazon Echo, here's how to stop it
- Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away
- Nvidia Spot preview: The Google Assistant mic and speaker
- Best smart home devices of CES 2017: Alexa everywhere, connected fridges and even smart windows
- The many faces of Amazon Alexa: Cars, speakers, robots and everything else
- Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 3T available for immediate delivery, no more delays
- Resident Evil 7 review: It's scarily good
- Samsung Galaxy S8 rumoured to have 'first dibs' on new powerful Snapdragon 835 chip
- Google's LG-made Android Wear 2.0 watches revealed in (slightly blurry) pictures
- Apple Watch Nike+ review: Great smartwatch, just not a perfect runner's watch
- Vertu Constellation is a luxury handmade smartphone with a 5.5-inch sapphire crystal display
- Huawei P10: What's the story so far?
- How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'
- What is Vine Camera and what can it do?
Comments