Google's LG-made Android Wear 2.0 watches revealed in (slightly blurry) pictures

We heard last week that LG was the manufacturer of choice to make the first Android Wear 2.0 watches. Now, we have pictures to show what they are expected to look like.

The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style will allegedly launch on 9 February at a Google event that will also see the launch of Android Wear 2.0. The watches are then expected to go on sale in the US the very next day.

The pictures, exclusively obtained by Techno Buffalo, show the LG Watch Sport will have three physical side-mounted buttons, while the Watch Style will have just the one. It's thought the central button on the Watch Sport, and subsequently the single button on the Watch Style, will be the digital crown for controlling the watches. It's not clear what the other two tactile buttons on the Watch Sport will be used for.

Earlier leaks suggest the Watch Sport will be the more rugged of the two models, especially given the name, and as such, will come with a rubberised strap and metallic body, said to be available in titanium and dark blue. The Style meanwhile will be more fashion-focussed with interchangeable, leather straps and various colour finishes, including titanium, silver and rose gold.

It's also thought that because these will be the first Google Android Wear 2.0 watches, they will come with Google Assistant support built-in.

LG hasn't commented on the pictures, but with just over two weeks until they're expected to be revealed, we don't have long to find out just what Google and LG have in store for Android Wear 2.0.