Samsung Galaxy S8 rumoured to have 'first dibs' on new powerful Snapdragon 835 chip

All eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy S8. It's due to be launched sometime in April and will be Samsung's attempt to regain consumer trust following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Forbes has claimed that the new flagship will be the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 chipset after agreeing exclusive rights.

It's said that no other device can use the Snapdragon 835 processor until the Galaxy S8 is released, including the LG G6, which will instead get the Snapdragon 821 chipset. The HTC U Ultra, also styled as a flagship device, has the 821 as well, providing some weight to this claim.

Ben Sin of Forbes has said he has spoken to industry insiders in Asia and has been explicitly told "the Snapdragon 835 won't be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches". Samsung has in fact helped Qualcomm build the chip in the first place, so again, there's some plausible evidence to suggest the claim is true.

Sin has also allegedly been told by his sources, ones that he trusts, that the Galaxy S8 will launch on 14 April, however that's an entirely new date to the four already rumoured, so we'll take that with a pinch of salt for now

If the LG G6 does in fact come with the 821, it wouldn't be the first time the company has used the slightly older chip, with the LG G4 and G5 also using older variants, so it may just be a pattern. LG's reasoning for using the slightly older chip was that it would rather use a chipset that could be thoroughly tested to make sure it wouldn't malfunction or overheat, and it can also be argued that the differences between chipsets nowadays are very minimal.