When is the 2017 Super Bowl LI and where can you stream it online?

It's official: The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off in the Super Bowl LI.
The Pats beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, while the Falcons beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game. Now, the two teams are headed to the Big Game next month. This will be the Falcon's second Super Bowl appearance, where as the Pats are on their ninth, an NFL record. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews are slated to announce the game, while Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show.
Luckily for us, there are a number of ways to watch the football broadcast in real-time. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Patriots vs Falcons Super Bowl.
When is the Super Bowl LI:
- When: Sunday, 5 February at 6:30 pm EST
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
The New England Patriots will go against the Atlanta Falcons on 5 February at 6:30 pm EST at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.
Where can you stream the Super Bowl LI?
- Fox Sports Go app (iOS, Android, Windows, Amazon tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Xbox One)
- NFL Mobile app (Verizon customers only)
- NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
Turn on one of these live streams to watch the broadcast in real-time.
FOX and Fox Sports Go
If you want to watch the game on your TV, the only official way is through FOX, so you obviously must be a cable subscriber. You can however watch the same live coverage online for free on your phone, tablet, or computer at FOXSports.com or through the Fox Sports Go app. Again, for all these options, you'll need a TV provider login.
NFL Mobile
Verizon customers can access the game via the NFL Mobile app with a verified login.
NFL Game Pass
NFL Game Pass subscribers can replay the game starting at midnight with a verified login.
Radio broadcast
It's not ideal, but you can also access a free radio broadcast. NFL Game Pass, Fox, Westwood One, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and Entravision will all cover the game live. Nfl.com will also offer foreign language broadcasts.
Is that it?
Yep. If none of those options suit you, because you're a cord-cutter or whatever, there are a few workarounds you can find online.
