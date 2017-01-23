Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android appsPocket-lint
- All 2017 Chromebooks will get access to Play Store
- Only a select number currently have access following an update
Chromebooks have always been a decent, affordable laptop alternative. Yes, you need a constant internet connection for them to work, but if you do, you gain access to all things Google. Well, nearly all things Google. Until now, only select Chromebooks have been able to support Android apps and services from the Google Play Store via an update, you can find a full list here.
Now, Google has announced - by way of a single line of text on this page - that every single Chromebook released in 2017 will come with pre-installed access to the Play Store, no updates required.
This means 2017 Chromebooks, such as the Asus Chromebook Flip, will have out-of-the-box access to a much wider range of applications, including Netflix, Skype and the Microsoft Office suite of programs. However it isn't clear if apps will be able to be reformatted for Chromebook screens, of if you'll just view a much larger version of your phone's portrait screen.
You'll also have to take storage into account, as most Chromebooks don't come with minimal internal storage because the majority of data is stored in the cloud.
Nevertheless, it's surely a welcomed move from Google, as it's now made 2017 Chromebooks a much more viable alternative to a laptop or tablet.
Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: The greatest from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today
Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
- Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
- BT launches Whole Home Wi-Fi to eliminate dead spots
- Wondershare data recovery: Recover deleted files from Recycle Bin/Pendrive/SD Card/Hard disk/Memory Card
- New Windows 10 privacy dashboard gives you more control over data
- Apple found out what's messing with the new MacBook Pro's battery life
- Dell XPS 27 (2017) preview: Audiophiles, this 4K touchscreen AIO is for you
- Razer Project Valerie: Crazy gaming laptop concept packs in three screens
- HP EliteBook x360 preview: Thin with all the win
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 preview: The convertible king?
- Best laptops and tablets of CES 2017: The greatest from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
- Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
- Resident Evil 7 review: It's scarily good
- Huawei P10: What's the story so far?
- HTC's smartwatch could be gearing up for launch after yet more pictures leak
- Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be unveiled at Mobile World Congress, battery testing to blame
- What is Vine Camera and what can it do?
- Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- HTC Halfbeak Under Armour smartwatch: What's the story so far?
- Samsung confirms Note 7 batteries to blame, implements new safety checks
Comments