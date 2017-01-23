HTC's smartwatch could be gearing up for launch after yet more pictures leak

HTC's upcoming smartwatch could arrive imminently after more pictures have leaked on Chinese site Weibo. Some initial images of the watch, codenamed Halfbeak, appeared on the same site in October 2016, but the latest ones give us our clearest indication yet as to what to expect.

The Halfbeak is still expected to be a fitness-focused watch, with HTC collaborating with Under Armour. Under Armour's logo is still present on the back of the watch, cementing that rumour. What is highly likely to be a heart rate sensor is still on the rear too alongside pins that will most likely be used for charging. The HTC smartwatch is also expected to come with a 360 x 360 display, making it a higher resolution than the Moto 360 v2, but less than the Huawei Watch.

These new pictures also show us some of the menus and confirm it will come running Android Wear, however with Android Wear 2.0 due to be launched on 9 February, it's odd to see HTC's watch running version 1.3. However it could of course just be due to testing purposes and if launched at MWC at the end of February, a date that's being heavily suggested, it may well arrive running 2.0.