LG G6 might come with Google Assistant (and maybe even Alexa)

LG's next flagship might be getting coveted feature: Google Assistant.

Oh, and maybe Amazon Alexa.

Currently, the only phones with Google Assistant are the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. If LG were add Assistant to the upcoming LG G6, it would make LG the first brand outside of Google to use the Assistant. But that's not all: LG Electronics is also open to cooperating with Amazon.

And all this is according to Business Korea. We're not sure whether this means both services would be featured in the phone. For now, it seems like Assistant is looking most likely. However, LG has been embedding Amazon's Alexa voice service into several home appliances, which were unveiled at CES 2016, so this wouldn't be the first collaboration between the two. Also, Huawei's Mate 9 phone features Alexa.

If it seems absurd to imagine one smartphone running two voice assistants, consider what Sonos' CEO said to Variety on Friday. He wants Sonos speakers to feature not only Amazon Alexa, but also Google Assistant and any other voice assistant available on the market. But who knows how that would actually work - let alone whether the different partners would even consider such a thing.

LG is also rumored to use Google Assistant to power its next line of Android Wear smartwatches, which are also set to unveil next month at the Mobile World Congress show. Either way, Pocket-lint will be there to tell you as it happens whether the phone and watches get Assistant.