Nintendo Switch won't have Netflix, Amazon Video or BBC iPlayer at launch

Nintendo Switch won't have Netflix, Amazon Video or BBC iPlayer at launchPocket-lint
- No video streaming apps on day one
- Concentrating solely on games
Those hoping to use their new Nintendo Switch consoles to watch streamed and downloaded TV shows and movies need think again. The new machine will not feature video apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Video or BBC iPlayer, at least at launch.
Instead, Nintendo is focusing on games solely for launch, even though many use their home consoles to stream media too.
Speaking to Kotaku, Nintendo explained that gameplay is the priority for the Switch: "All of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform, so it will not support any video streaming services at launch," it said.
"However, support for video streaming services is being considered for a future update."
The Japanese firm has never really been on a par with rivals when it came to streaming movies and television programming. The Wii and Wii U had some apps, such as Netflix, but not the range of services supported by Xbox One and PS4. Wii U owners have even seen the BBC iPlayer app removed from their machines recently as the licence agreement between the Beeb and Nintendo has expired.
Kotaku also received confirmation that there will still be support for Miis on the new console, even though the Miiverse will be absent.
