Google Pixel 2: What do we want to see?

With a new year on us, we're about to head into a cycle where all the phones of the year get updated - Samsung, HTC, LG, Sony and Huawei are expected to launch new flagship devices soon, with some coming as soon as Mobile World Congress.

Nokia too will be rejoining this list, and we already have a good idea about those companies plans. Heading toward the end of 2017 we'll see the update to the iPhone 8 and Google's new phone, which we'll call the Pixel 2.

We've been using the Pixel XL since launch, so here's a rundown of what we want to see and what we expect for the next Google Pixel phone.

Design is the thing that has probably divided people the most when it comes to the Pixel. Although the body is a high quality design, the top glass section has drawn a lot of criticism. It makes the phone a little different, making it distinctive so it sits apart from the iPhone and all of Android's metal phones.

This seems to be an industry problem however, where many devices look the same because, ultimately, how many ways can to design a slab which is all display on the front? The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is perhaps the design success of 2016, being the most distinctive and unique device, but we suspect the curved display is going to become more common.

Prior to the launch of the Pixel, it was rumoured that HTC had signed up to manufacture multiple devices, so they might be the hardware partner once again, and devices like the U Ultra or the future HTC flagship might be a hint at future Pixel design too.

But the fundamental failing of the Pixel is the lack of waterproofing: with many competitors offering protection, for the price that Google is asking the Pixel 2 needs to step up with a solid IP rating.

With two Pixel models on offer giving you the choice of 5.0 or 5.5-inches, we're not looking for a huge change. We feel that 5.5 inch size is becoming the norm. As smartphones continue to dominate as the first point of interaction in all things, this is a size that works for a lot of people.

We also wouldn't expect a shift in resolution. The 2560 x 1440 pixels offered gives you the detail when magnified in a Daydream headset, it's crisp and sharp in all things. We also think that AMOLED should remain the display of choice. Although some LCD displays are performing very well at the top level, AMOLED has impressed us the most recently.

When it comes to power, the current Pixel devices opted for a new chip - Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 - a step-up over most of 2016's flagship phones. Qualcomm doesn't stand still and the Snapdragon 835 is ready to surpass this and move things forward again.

We'd expect the Snapdragon 835 to feature in the Pixel 2, supported by at least 4GB of RAM. With some companies pushing to 6GB, that may be a suggestion, although we're yet to see any real demand for that sort of increase.

We'd expect storage options to start at 32GB as they currently do and as Google has avoided microSD card support, we don't think there will be any luck there.

We'd expect USB Type-C as the standard moving forward, as well as a fingerprint scanner, likely on the rear, unless there are serious moves to embrace a scanner under the glass on the front. This is a technology that's already been demonstrated by Qualcomm, so it's not impossible.

There's no telling what the battery capacity might be, but with 3500mAh offering the performance many want, we'd expect that sort of battery size to be crammed into the frame.

The Pixel has been flagged up recently as having some problems with its speakers (although we've not suffered anything ourselves). We wouldn't expect a huge change in the speaker arrangements, we're also not convinced that Google would drop the 3.5mm headphone socket. Hopefully, that will continue to be the convention for Pixel phones.

Perhaps the biggest movement in cameras at the moment is dual-lens cameras. While LG, Huawei and Apple have all embraced this trend in 2016, we're yet to see if the likes of Samsung will adopt the format too. From a competitive point of view, Google may choose to use a dual-lens camera to add customer appeal.

On the other hand, the Pixel has a great camera and the Samsung Galaxy S7 is also great and both do so without the added novelty of using a dual lens system. Google might just stand up and say that they're not about those sorts of gimmicks.

The Pixel launched with Android 7 Nougat and a selection of exclusive features, like Google Assistant, Pixel Launcher and the Pixel camera. That unique software position is being chipped away as features appear elsewhere, but we'd expect the Pixel 2 to debut Google's new software version.

Currently there's no talk about Android O or what it might bring, but we'd expect our first glance at Google I/O 2017 around May time. We'd expect things like Android's instant apps, more Google Assistant developments and more Daydream VR refinement.

Google launches its phones towards the end of the year, so we wouldn't expect to see a new device from Google until around October 2017. Before that happens, we'll have Google I/O in May which is a key date in outlining what to expect from the Google Pixel.

Currently there are no rumours about what to expect, but that will change soon enough and we'll keep you fully updated when they do.