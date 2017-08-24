Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

We've already seen a great number of phones launch in 2017, but there's still a whole load of goodness to come.

Heading toward the end of 2017 we'll see a load of 8s: Nokia 8, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 and Google's new phone (running Android 8.0), which we'll call the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, although it might simply be known as the Pixel and Pixel XL once again once it goes on sale.

Rumours have already suggested that the Pixel 2 codenames might be Muskie, Walleye and Taimen, although the latest information suggests that one of these models - Muskie - has been dropped, leaving us with two new potential Pixel handsets for 2017.

Here's the lowdown on the new Google superphones.

Taimen = Pixel XL 2; Walleye = Pixel 2

HTC and LG rumoured to be manufacturing

Waterproofing likely to be included

It was first confirmed by Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google, that the Pixel 2 would be a premium offering in 2017, providing the first bit of information on the new phones. Prior to the launch of the Pixel, it was rumoured that HTC had signed up to manufacture multiple devices across the next 3 years and we've also seen a report that claims codenames were lurking in the HTC U11's files which might point to HTC's involvement with the new Pixel devices.

However, getting to the specifics, reports coming from sources talking to XDA suggest that the Taimen, the larger device, will keep the two-tone glass and metal design of the 2016 Pixel, which we've seen in renders and leaks.

There is also talk of LG being involved, something that Android Police's sources are confident of, although the design looks to be tweaking the offering of last year.

According to the latest thinking, the Google Pixel 2 (Walleye) will be made by HTC and the Google Pixel XL 2 (Taimen) will be made by LG and the rumours about these devices reflect those manufacturer's direction in their own 2017 phones.

The biggest design lead we have so far comes from a render pulled together by Android Police that shows what the Pixel XL 2 might look like. It very much looks like an evolution of the 2016 Pixel, but in this XL form said to be made by LG, shrinking that glass panel on the rear so the fingerprint scanner sits in the metal back.

The big change here is a shift in aspect to 18:9 on that display, which we'll talk about below, but resulting in shrinking the bezels top and bottom of the display. We've seen this design also flaunted by MySmartPrice, teaming up with @onleaks to provide a render based on dimensions passed to case manufacturers.

1/5 OnLeaks x MySmartPrice

Strangely, XDA states that the XL 2 will have a squeezable frame, much like the HTC U11. And while that seems somewhat at odds with the fact this sized model will supposedly be made by LG rather than HTC, suggested uses include squeezing the phone as a shortcut to Google Assistant.

While the Pixel XL 2 had those renders, little was known about what the smaller model would offer. Though to be built by HTC, we now have a image for that device too, thanks to a VentureBeat report from Evan Blass, who also shared the image on Twitter.

You'll note that the big difference to the larger phone is a regular 16:9 display, leaving a conventional forehead and chin, much like HTC's 2017 HTC U11 device.

The Pixel is also believed to offer a squeezable frame to launch Google Assistant; we weren't sold on that function on the HTC U11, but it sounds like Google is keen on it - and a recent FCC filing gives a hint a edge controls in screenshots, suggesting it might be happening.

The fundamental failing of the 2016 Pixel is the lack of waterproofing: with many competitors offering protection, for the price that Google is asking the Pixel 2 needs to step up with a solid IP rating. That's something that HTC also added to the U11, so as a potential build partner, they now appear to have all the skills.

Waterproofing was apparently something that was attempted for the Pixel, but eventually dropped, but there's an unconfirmed rumour that's been mentioned to 9to5Google, shared via Twitter.

Little tidbit we were told in October last year that I forgot about: “Waterproofing definitely coming with next Pixel device.” — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) January 25, 2017

Pixel XL 2: 5.99-inch 18:9 AMOLED display, 2960 x 1440 pixels

Pixel XL: 4.97-inch 16:9 display, 1920 x 1080 pixels

With two Pixel models on offer giving you the choice of 5.0 or 5.5-inches, we're not really looking for a huge change. We also wouldn't expect a shift in resolution. The 2560 x 1440 pixels offered gives you the detail when magnified in a Daydream headset, it's crisp and sharp in all things.

There are rumours of changing the display aspect, however, very much in the style of LG and Samsung's 2017 flagships.

However, the report from XDA suggests that the new Pixel XL 2 will have a 5.99-inch display, but only mentions a 1440p resolution. That could see a shift back to Nexus 6 sizes, or a be a shift in aspect: the Galaxy S8+ is 6.2-inch in 18.5:9, but has 2960 x 1440 pixels.

The report from Android Police suggests a shift to an 18:9 AMOLED display for the Taimen, or Pixel XL 2 and gives a 6-inch size. This is reflected in shrinking bezels for the display in the images above, but also ties in with the 5.99-inches suggested by XDA previously, so is starting to sound legitimate.

We're now seeing renders appearing in cases on retailer sites too, like the image below from Mobilefun which shows an imagined Pixel XL 2 in a case.

XDA also reports that the display on the XL 2 will have an "always on" option, so can be set to show notifications or useful information even when the phone is switched off.

The smaller phone is reported to have a 4.97-inch display. This is likely to come out as a 5-inch display meaning no great shift from the Pixel. In this case, the XDA report mentions that it's "Full HD", or 1920 x 1080 pixels, suggesting that this handset would be a regular 16:9 aspect and this is reflected in the leak from VentureBeat.

1/4 Mobilefun

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 suggested

Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 also rumoured

When it comes to power, the 2016 Pixel devices opted for a new chip - Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 - a step-up over most of 2016's flagship phones. Qualcomm doesn't stand still though with the Snapdragon 835 having rolled out to numerous other flagships in 2017, with excellent performance.

We'd expect the Snapdragon 835 to feature in the Pixel 2, supported by at least 4GB of RAM, though it has also been claimed that we might see the Snapdragon 836, said to have higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds than the SD835. The leak didn't say whether both devices would get the SD836 chip however, but we've now heard Evan Blass talking about Snapdragon 836, adding weight to that rumour.

There has been talk of Google testing a couple of different chipsets from Qualcomm, Intel and even a custom chip. Rumour has it there may also be a Pixel 2B handset, which will apparently be cheaper with less powerful hardware. The use of Snapdragon 835 is again reported by XDA from a source, so at the moment it seems the most likely.

With some companies pushing to 6GB of RAM, that could also be a suggestion, although we're yet to see any real demand for that sort of increase. We'd expect storage options to start at 32GB as they currently do and as Google has avoided microSD card support, we don't think there will be any luck there.

We'd expect USB Type-C as the standard moving forward, as well as a fingerprint scanner, likely on the rear.

There's no telling what the battery capacity might be, but with 3500mAh offering the performance many want, we'd expect that sort of battery size to be crammed into the frame.

3.5mm headphone socket could go

Dual front speakers on the Pixel 2 (Walleye)

A new piece of information has suggested that the Pixel 2 (Walleye, the smaller device), might feature dual front firing speakers and lose the 3.5mm headphone socket. As HTC is suggested as the build partner for the phone, this sounds very much like HTC of old. BoomSound in a Pixel? It looks like that might happen.

This is also something we see in the Evan Blass leak, so sounds legit.

Just got another tip that Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will both ditch the headphone jack. In case you needed further confirmation. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 3, 2017

The loss of the 3.5mm headphone socket might set alarm bells ringing for some though as that suggests we're looking at USB Type-C audio for the Pixel 2.

This would see Pixel parity with the iPhone in losing the 3.5mm headphone socket and we're sure that many will find that an unpopular move.

Single camera expected

Perhaps the biggest movement in cameras at the moment is dual-lens cameras. While LG, Huawei and Apple have all embraced this trend in 2016, we're yet to see if the likes of Samsung will adopt the format too. From a competitive point of view, Google may choose to use a dual-lens camera to add customer appeal.

It has been claimed the Pixel 2 will have a much improved camera, though it apparently won't be all about megapixels and more about extra features instead. The Pixel is coming from a strong place for photography, unlike the previous Nexus handsets, so we hope that continues.

The first renders we've seen displays a conventional single rear camera.

The Pixel launched with Android 7 Nougat and a selection of exclusive features, like Google Assistant, Pixel Launcher and the Pixel camera. That unique software position is being chipped away as features appear elsewhere, but we'd expect the Pixel 2 to debut Google's new software version with a few unique features again.

Android 8.0 Oreo has now been released and will slowly be making its way to Pixel and Nexus devices. Like last year, we'd expect there to be some Pixel-exclusive functions to make Google's phones unique. At the moment we have very few idea about what that might actually include.

5 October 2017 announcement expected

Google launches its phones towards the end of the year and the latest leak suggests that 5 October 2017 is the date you need to keep your eye on.

It has been claimed the Pixel 2 will see a price increase of $50 and be aimed at a different market to the cheaper Pixel 2B that is also being talked about. One thing is clear: Google has failed to meet demand with the Pixel, so needs to think bigger with the Pixel 2.

We will keep you posted.