Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the worksEmojipedia/Pocket-lint
Equality is a beautiful thing.
According to a report by Emojipedia, Unicode Technical Committee members, which collectively and officially decide which type of emoji we get, will meet at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino in late January to consider new emoji or emoji modifiers that will add redhead characters to the standard. They'll reportedly discuss how best to implement ginger characters, a highly requested option among consumers, Emojipedia said.
An Emoji Subcommittee proposal (PDF link) has been released ahead of the meeting. It explores several possibilities, such as a "person with red hair" emoji, a skin tone modifier, a way to change hair colour and skin tone separately, and more. Apparently, redheads only make up only 1 to 2 per cent of the world's population, so adding a major character modification seems like a lot to consider.
However, equality. And Apple claims to be all about that - like when it made headlines recently for adding diverse emoji that represented more sexes, sexual preferences, and skin tones. Remember, Unicode 10 is just a couple months away, so don't expect redhead emoji until at least 2018. Also, Apple is always one of the first major smartphone manufacturers to implement new emoji.
Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the works
LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it
This app just made homework obsolete
Today only, get £10 off Amazon orders over £50
- What is Meitu and why is everyone using it?
- This app just made homework obsolete
- Brace yourself - ginger emoji are in the works
- LinkedIn has an all-new look, and it made a video about it
- Today only, get £10 off Amazon orders over £50
- Super Mario Run for Android confirmed for March, pre-registration open
- It's the Vine-al countdown: Save your Vines now before it's too late
- App Store app prices set to rise 25 percent following Brexit
- 16 Snapchat tips and tricks you probably had no clue about
- 28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- What is Meitu and why is everyone using it?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2017: Here are all the top film trailers
- Fujifilm X100F preview: Fixed-lens finery
- Fujifilm X-T20 ups resolution, adds touchscreen to mid-level system camera
- Panasonic TX-50DX700 4K TV review: Picture performance beyond its price
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei smartphones and more
- Fujifilm X100F revealed: The fixed-lens compact king returns... with a £1249 price tag
- Samsung Galaxy S8 release date: 26 February, 29 March, 15 April, 18 April, take your pick
Comments