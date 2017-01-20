LG's Music Flow speakers will soon be Google Home speakers

LG's Music Flow speakers will soon be Google Home speakersPocket-lint
Forget about Alexa. Google's Assistant is going to be everywhere soon.
With Amazon's Alexa appearing in every other gadget these days, it's no surprise to see Google is allowing third-party device makers to integrate its Google Home assistant into their own products. LG, for instance, has announced that it is planning to integrate Google Home into its existing Music Flow speaker system, which originally launched in 2015 with the Flow app for remote control and multiroom listening.
On Thursday, an LG employee revealed in a forum post that LG will not only add Google Home, which presumably means Google Assistant voice functionality, but it'll also add Google Chromecast multiroom audio to Music Flow. Keep in mind Chromecast wireless multiroom audio has been available since the launch of the Chromecast Audio, which essentially lets you control/sync speakers (even dumb ones).
LG is probably eager to add an alternative multiroom experience since many, including Pocket-lint, found syncing issues during their time with the system. The LG employee wrote that a software update will bring both features. It's expected to arrive by the end of February.
Multi-room audio: What is it and what are your options?
Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
Speaker placement tips and tricks: Things to look out for when setting up a...
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
